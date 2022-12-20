Bucknell hosts Burton and Richmond

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Bucknell…

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond’s 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Spiders are 4-1 in home games. Richmond is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 1-3 on the road. Bucknell scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 18 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

