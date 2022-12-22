Bucknell Bison to visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Friday

Bucknell Bison (7-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (7-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Bucknell in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Bison are 1-4 on the road. Bucknell is third in the Patriot scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 50.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 14.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Xander Rice is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

