Bryan and Charleston Southern host Tennessee State

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Tyeree Bryan scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 76-65 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Tennessee State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-4 away from home. Charleston Southern is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for Tennessee State.

Claudell Harris Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for Charleston Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

