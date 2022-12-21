BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Brown wins 67-51 against New Hampshire

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 10:27 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown’s 67-51 victory against New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Owusu-Anane had five rebounds for the Bears (7-5). Kino Lilly Jr. scored 15 points while going 6 of 16 (1 for 7 from distance). Paxson Wojcik was 3 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with eight points.

Nick Johnson led the Wildcats (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. New Hampshire also got eight points, two steals and three blocks from Matt Herasme. Trey Woodyard also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

