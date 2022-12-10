Brown visits Michigan State following Hoggard’s 23-point outing

Brown Bears (6-4) at Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Brown Bears (6-4) at Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -16; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts the Brown Bears after A.J Hoggard scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 67-58 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Spartans are 2-1 on their home court. Michigan State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 5.9.

The Bears are 4-2 on the road. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for Michigan State.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.8 points for Brown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

