Brown scores 24 as Saint Joseph’s downs Cent. Conn. 83-66

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 9:42 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Brown’s 24 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Central Connecticut 83-66 on Thursday night.

Brown also had five rebounds and five assists for the Hawks (6-6). Kacper Klaczek scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Erik Reynolds II recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils (2-12) were led by Jay Rodgers, who recorded 18 points. Tre Breland III added eight points, nine rebounds and two steals for Central Connecticut. Andre Snoddy also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s was outscored by the Blue Devils in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Klaczek led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

