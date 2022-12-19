MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Brown scores 19, Saint Joseph tops Sacred Heart 77-59

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 10:02 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Brown had 19 points in Saint Joseph’s 77-59 victory over Sacred Heart on Monday night.

Brown added 11 rebounds for the Hawks (5-6). Kacper Klaczek had 13 points and Lynn Greer III scored 11.

Joey Reilly led the Pioneers (5-8) with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Raheem Solomon added 13 points and Bryce Johnson scored 12.

Saint Joseph’s led Sacred Heart 35-18 at the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

