Brown leads UMBC against William & Mary after 21-point game

William & Mary Tribe (4-7) at UMBC Retrievers (8-4)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -8; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the William & Mary Tribe after Dion Brown scored 21 points in UMBC’s 72-69 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Retrievers have gone 5-1 in home games. UMBC is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tribe are 0-5 on the road. William & Mary has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Lawrence is averaging 14.5 points for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Anders Nelson is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

