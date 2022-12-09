Brown leads Missouri against No. 6 Kansas after 25-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at Missouri Tigers (9-0) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 6…

Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at Missouri Tigers (9-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks after Kobe Brown scored 25 points in Missouri’s 96-89 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Missouri is fifth in the SEC shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Ben Sternberg shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tigers. Brown is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 63.9% for Missouri.

Jalen Wilson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 21.9 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 15.3 points for Kansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

