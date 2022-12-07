Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Brodie scores 17 in Drake’s 78-65 victory against Omaha

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 10:32 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Darnell Brodie scored 17 points to help Drake defeat Omaha 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Brodie had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-1). Garrett Sturtz went 6 of 8 from the field to add 14 points. Tucker DeVries recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 16 (0 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

JJ White led the way for the Mavericks (3-7) with 18 points and four assists. Marquel Sutton added 16 points and six rebounds for Omaha. In addition, Frankie Fidler had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

