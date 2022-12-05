Brazil 4, South Korea 1

South Korea 0 1 — 1 Brazil 4 0 — 4 First Half_1, Brazil, Junior, (Neymar), 7th minute; 2, Brazil,…

South Korea 0 1 — 1 Brazil 4 0 — 4

First Half_1, Brazil, Junior, (Neymar), 7th minute; 2, Brazil, Neymar, (penalty kick), 13th; 3, Brazil, Richarlison, (Silva), 29th; 4, Brazil, Paqueta, (Junior), 36th.

Second Half_5, South Korea, Paik, 76th.

Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Brazil, Alisson, Weverton, Ederson.

Yellow Cards_Jung, South Korea, 44th.

Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Slavko Vincic.

A_43,847.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.