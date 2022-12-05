Brazil 4, South Korea 1

|South Korea
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Brazil
|4
|0
|—
|4
First Half_1, Brazil, Junior, (Neymar), 7th minute; 2, Brazil, Neymar, (penalty kick), 13th; 3, Brazil, Richarlison, (Silva), 29th; 4, Brazil, Paqueta, (Junior), 36th.
Second Half_5, South Korea, Paik, 76th.
Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Brazil, Alisson, Weverton, Ederson.
Yellow Cards_Jung, South Korea, 44th.
Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Slavko Vincic.
A_43,847.
___
