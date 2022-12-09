Brazil 1, Croatia 1

|Brazil
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Croatia
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_1, Brazil, Neymar, (Paqueta), 105th+1 minute.
Second Overtime_2, Croatia, Petkovic, (Orsic), 117th.
Penalty kicks — Croatia, Nikola Vlasic, G; Lovro Majer, G; Luka Modric, G; Mislav Orsic, G. Brazil, Rodrygo, NG; Casemiro, G; Pedro, G; Marquinhos, NG.
Goalies_Brazil, Alisson, Weverton, Ederson; Croatia, Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic.
Yellow Cards_Danilo, Brazil, 25th; Brozovic, Croatia, 31st; Casemiro, Brazil, 68th; Marquinhos, Brazil, 77th; Petkovic, Croatia, 117th.
Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt, Gary Beswick, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Mustapha Ghorbal.
A_43,893.
___
