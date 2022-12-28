Bradley leads VMI against Furman after 23-point performance

VMI Keydets (5-8) at Furman Paladins (9-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Furman…

VMI Keydets (5-8) at Furman Paladins (9-4)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Furman Paladins after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 23 points in VMI’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Paladins are 7-1 in home games. Furman averages 19.5 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Mike Bothwell with 4.5.

The Keydets are 0-6 on the road. VMI has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

Tony Felder is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

