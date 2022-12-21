Boyd’s 15 lead Florida Atlantic past Northern Kentucky 67-52

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Boyd’s 15 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Northern Kentucky 67-52 on Wednesday night. Boyd…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Boyd’s 15 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Northern Kentucky 67-52 on Wednesday night.

Boyd also contributed seven rebounds for the Owls (11-1). Bryan Greenlee shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Michael Forrest recorded 10 points and was 4 of 12 shooting (2 for 8 from distance). It was the 10th straight victory for the Owls.

Marques Warrick led the Norse (7-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Northern Kentucky also got nine points and seven rebounds from Chris Brandon. Trey Robinson also put up eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

