Boum and Xavier host Cincinnati

Xavier Musketeers (6-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier’s 84-74 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati is fourth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 2.8.

The Musketeers play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Xavier ranks fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 43.0% as a team from deep this season. Colby Jones paces the team shooting 55.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.

Boum averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc. Jack Nunge is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Xavier.

