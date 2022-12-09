Bothwell and Furman host Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (5-5) at Furman Paladins (6-3) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts the Winthrop…

Winthrop Eagles (5-5) at Furman Paladins (6-3)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Mike Bothwell scored 29 points in Furman’s 85-82 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Paladins have gone 4-1 in home games. Furman is the top team in the SoCon averaging 41.3 points in the paint. Jalen Slawson leads the Paladins with 8.7.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Winthrop is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Furman.

Toneari Lane averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for Winthrop.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

