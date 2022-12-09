Boston College faces Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (4-5) vs. Boston College Eagles (5-5, 0-1 ACC) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Listen now to WTOP News

Villanova Wildcats (4-5) vs. Boston College Eagles (5-5, 0-1 ACC)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles face the Villanova Wildcats in Newark, New Jersey.

The Eagles are 5-4 in non-conference play. Boston College is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have a 4-5 record in non-conference games. Villanova scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is shooting 36.6% and averaging 11.3 points for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 6.2 points for Boston College.

Caleb Daniels is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.3 points for Villanova.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.