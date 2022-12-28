Boone, Pacific Tigers to host Williams and the BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars (10-5) at Pacific Tigers (7-8) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Keylan Boone and the Pacific…

BYU Cougars (10-5) at Pacific Tigers (7-8)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keylan Boone and the Pacific Tigers host Rudi Williams and the BYU Cougars in WCC action Thursday.

The Tigers are 3-6 on their home court. Pacific is the top team in the WCC shooting 39.1% from downtown, led by Greydon Edwards shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. BYU ranks third in the WCC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 5.1.

The Tigers and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Avdalovic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 59.7% from beyond the arc. Boone is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Jaxson Robinson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

