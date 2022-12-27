Boise State visits Nevada after Baker’s 23-point performance

Boise State Broncos (10-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-3) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -2;…

Boise State Broncos (10-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-3)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -2; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Boise State Broncos after Will Baker scored 23 points in Nevada’s 78-66 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Wolf Pack are 6-0 in home games. Nevada averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 1-1 away from home. Boise State is second in the MWC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Marcus Shaver Jr. averaging 7.4.

The Wolf Pack and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Shaver is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

