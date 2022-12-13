Boise State takes on New Orleans, looks for 6th straight home win

New Orleans Privateers (2-6) at Boise State Broncos (8-2) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State…

New Orleans Privateers (2-6) at Boise State Broncos (8-2)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -23.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts New Orleans looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 at home. Boise State scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Privateers are 0-3 on the road. New Orleans gives up 81.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is shooting 37.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Boise State.

Jordan Johnson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 12.3 points for New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.