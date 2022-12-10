Boise State Broncos face the Saint Louis Billikens, seek 7th straight victory

Boise State Broncos (7-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-3) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis…

Boise State Broncos (7-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-3)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State seeks to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Broncos take on Saint Louis.

The Billikens have gone 6-0 at home. Saint Louis ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 34.0% from downtown, led by Larry Hughes Jr. shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncos play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Boise State is the best team in the MWC allowing just 58.4 points per game while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 10.9 points for Saint Louis.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for Boise State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.