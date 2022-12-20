Boca Raton Bowl Winners

Dec. 20, 2022 — BOCA RATON BOWL: Toledo 21, Liberty 19 Dec. 18, 2021 — BOCA RATON BOWL: W. Kentucky…

Dec. 20, 2022 — BOCA RATON BOWL: Toledo 21, Liberty 19

Dec. 18, 2021 — BOCA RATON BOWL: W. Kentucky 59, Appalachian St 38

Dec. 22, 2020 — BOCA RATON BOWL: BYU 49, UCF 23

Dec. 21, 2019 — BOCA RATON BOWL: Florida Atlantic 52, SMU 28

Dec. 18, 2018 — BOCA RATON BOWL: UAB 37, N. Illinois 13

Dec. 19, 2017 — BOCA RATON BOWL: FAU 50, Akron 3

Dec. 20, 2016 — BOCA RATON BOWL: Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31

Dec. 22, 2015 — BOCA RATON BOWL: Toledo 32, Temple 17

Dec. 23, 2014 — BOCA RATON BOWL: Marshall 52, Northern Illinois 23

