Belmont wins 79-56 against Samford

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 10:42 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson had 14 points in Belmont’s 79-56 win over Samford on Wednesday night.

Davidson had five assists for the Bruins (8-5). Cade Tyson scored 14 points and Even Brauns added 10 points.

Jaron Rillie led the way for the Bulldogs (6-7) with 15 points. Samford also got 15 points from Bubba Parham. Logan Dye also had eight points. The Bulldogs have lost seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

