Belmont hosts Samford after Davidson’s 23-point game

Samford Bulldogs (6-6) at Belmont Bruins (7-5, 1-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Keishawn Davidson scored 23 points in Belmont’s 83-79 overtime victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bruins are 3-1 in home games. Belmont ranks second in the MVC with 15.2 assists per game led by Davidson averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 on the road. Samford averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg is shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 13.5 points. Ben Sheppard is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Jaden Campbell is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.1 points. Logan Dye is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

