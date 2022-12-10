Belmont faces Middle Tennessee, looks for 4th straight home win

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-3, 1-0 C-USA) at Belmont Bruins (6-4, 1-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-3, 1-0 C-USA) at Belmont Bruins (6-4, 1-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Middle Tennessee trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 3-0 on their home court. Belmont is second in the MVC scoring 76.6 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are 0-3 on the road. Middle Tennessee averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is shooting 49.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers for Belmont.

DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 9.9 points for Middle Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

