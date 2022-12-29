BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Baker scores 20, Fresno…

Baker scores 20, Fresno State tops Wyoming 58-53

The Associated Press

December 29, 2022, 1:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jermarl Baker Jr., scored 20 points as Fresno State beat Wyoming 58-53 in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday.

Baker was 8 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance for the Bulldogs (5-7). Isaih Moore was 6 of 7 shooting to add 14 points and he had nine rebounds. Leo Colimerio had eight points and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys (5-8) were led in scoring by Noah Reynolds, who finished with 16 points. Hunter Maldonado added 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Wyoming hosts New Mexico while Fresno State goes to Utah State.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up