Avery leads New Mexico State against Southern Utah after 20-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-5)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -6; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Marchelus Avery scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 85-76 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. New Mexico State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Thunderbirds are 1-3 on the road. Southern Utah leads the WAC scoring 90.0 points per game while shooting 47.7%.

The Aggies and Thunderbirds square off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Peake is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging nine points and 1.5 blocks. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Tevian Jones is averaging 19.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

