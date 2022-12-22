BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Ashworth scores 17 as Utah State knocks off Seattle U 84-56

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 8:52 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 17 points to help Utah State defeat Seattle University 84-56 on Thursday night.

Ashworth had four steals for the Aggies (10-1). Daniel Akin scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Cameron Tyson finished with 20 points for the Redhawks (8-3). Riley Grigsby added 12 points and eight rebounds for Seattle U. In addition, Brandton Chatfield had six points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

