Ash leads Citadel against North Carolina Central after 27-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (5-6) at North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Austin Ash scored 27 points in Citadel’s 75-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 5-0 in home games. North Carolina Central is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in road games. Citadel has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Ash is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Stephen Clark is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

