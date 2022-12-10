Army Black Knights take on the Rhode Island Rams, aim for 4th straight win

Army Black Knights (5-5) at Rhode Island Rams (2-7) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode…

Army Black Knights (5-5) at Rhode Island Rams (2-7)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Black Knights take on Rhode Island.

The Rams are 1-4 in home games. Rhode Island has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Knights are 1-1 on the road. Army ranks eighth in the Patriot shooting 34.7% from deep. Jaden Ellis paces the Black Knights shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.9 points for Rhode Island.

Chris Mann is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 14.2 points for Army.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

