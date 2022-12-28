Armstrong, Cal Baptist Lancers to visit Harrison, Grand Canyon Antelopes

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-4) Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Taran Armstrong and the…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-4)

Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taran Armstrong and the Cal Baptist Lancers take on Rayshon Harrison and the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday.

The Antelopes are 7-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Lancers have gone 2-1 away from home. Cal Baptist ranks ninth in the WAC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 7.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.7 points. Gabe McGlothan is shooting 49.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Armstrong is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Lancers. Reed Nottage is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

