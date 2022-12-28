Appalachian State visits Marshall after Taylor’s 22-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-2)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Andrew Taylor scored 22 points in Marshall’s 99-73 win against the Glenville State Pioneers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-2 away from home. Appalachian State averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Marshall.

CJ Huntley is averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

