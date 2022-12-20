Appalachian State squares off against UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (8-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) Phoenix; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UCSB Gauchos and the…

UCSB Gauchos (8-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSB Gauchos and the Appalachian State Mountaineers square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Mountaineers have a 7-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Appalachian State is 3-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gauchos are 8-2 in non-conference play. UCSB is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.1 points for UCSB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.