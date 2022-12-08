Home » Sports » AP source: San Diego…

AP source: San Diego Padres, shortstop Xander Bogaerts agree to $280 million, 11-year contract

The Associated Press

December 8, 2022, 12:34 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AP source: San Diego Padres, shortstop Xander Bogaerts agree to $280 million, 11-year contract.

