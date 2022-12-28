Anderson and Northern Iowa host Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (5-7, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 1-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (5-7, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 1-1 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -1.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Missouri State Bears after Tytan Anderson scored 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 62-52 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Panthers have gone 4-3 at home. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Anderson averaging 2.5.

The Bears are 1-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State scores 65.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Anderson is averaging 14 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Chance Moore is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bears. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

