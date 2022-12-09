Amos and Cent. Conn. St. host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-9) New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-9)

New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on the Dartmouth Big Green after Kellen Amos scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 63-57 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-3 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is eighth in the NEC shooting 31.0% from deep, led by Kyle Rocker shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Big Green have gone 1-2 away from home. Dartmouth scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amos is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.1% for Cent. Conn. St..

Dusan Neskovic is averaging 12.3 points for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 12.0 points for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

