American visits George Washington following Bishop’s 26-point game

American Eagles (6-2) at George Washington Colonials (5-3)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the American Eagles after James Bishop scored 26 points in George Washington’s 86-76 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Colonials have gone 5-1 in home games. George Washington is third in the A-10 scoring 77.4 points while shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 4-2 on the road. American is sixth in the Patriot with 14.1 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Adams is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Bishop is shooting 47.2% and averaging 22.3 points for George Washington.

Matt Rogers is shooting 63.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 11.6 points for American.

