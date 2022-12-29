American hosts Fulton and Lafayette

American Eagles (8-3) at Lafayette Leopards (2-11) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on the American…

American Eagles (8-3) at Lafayette Leopards (2-11)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on the American Eagles after CJ Fulton scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 90-65 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Leopards are 0-2 on their home court. Lafayette gives up 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-2 on the road. American has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leopards and Eagles face off Friday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 12.6 points. Kyle Jenkins is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Matt Rogers is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

