Allen and UMKC host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (5-7) at UMKC Kangaroos (4-9)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -1; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Shemarri Allen scored 28 points in UMKC’s 70-64 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Kangaroos have gone 2-3 in home games. UMKC is the Summit leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 3.2.

The Coyotes are 0-4 in road games. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 12.3 assists per game led by A.J. Plitzuweit averaging 2.3.

The Kangaroos and Coyotes face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Plitzuweit is averaging 12.1 points for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.