Alfred Dunhill Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Leopard Creek Country Club Malelane, South Africa Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round Scott Jamieson,…

Saturday

At Leopard Creek Country Club

Malelane, South Africa

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 68-63-70—201 -15 Ockie Strydom, South Africa 68-70-63—201 -15 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 69-66-68—203 -13 Dean Burmester, South Africa 65-70-68—203 -13 Dale Whitnell, England 69-68-66—203 -13 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 70-66-68—204 -12 Branden Grace, South Africa 67-70-67—204 -12 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-69-65—204 -12 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-65-70—205 -11 MJ Daffue, South Africa 69-66-72—207 -9 Ross Fisher, England 71-65-71—207 -9 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 70-66-71—207 -9 Eddie Pepperell, England 69-65-73—207 -9 David Ravetto, France 67-67-73—207 -9 George Coetzee, South Africa 73-68-67—208 -8 Bryce Easton, South Africa 69-69-70—208 -8 Nathan Kimsey, England 70-64-74—208 -8 Alexander Knappe, Germany 68-68-72—208 -8 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 69-70-69—208 -8 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 68-73-67—208 -8 Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 70-68-70—208 -8 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 70-72-67—209 -7 Jorge Campillo, Spain 69-69-71—209 -7 Laurie Canter, England 68-69-72—209 -7 Joshua Lee, United States 71-69-69—209 -7 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 69-68-72—209 -7 Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 73-68-69—210 -6 Ernie Els, South Africa 70-69-71—210 -6 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 66-70-74—210 -6 JC Ritchie, South Africa 72-66-72—210 -6 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 72-67-71—210 -6 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 67-73-71—211 -5 Matthew Baldwin, England 72-70-69—211 -5 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-69-73—211 -5 Wynand Dingle, South Africa 70-67-74—211 -5 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-70-74—211 -5 Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 68-72-71—211 -5 Christian Maas, South Africa 71-70-70—211 -5 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 70-71-70—211 -5 James Du Preez, South Africa 70-69-73—212 -4 Jean Hugo, South Africa 70-72-70—212 -4 Gary Hurley, Ireland 73-68-71—212 -4 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 69-71-72—212 -4 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 68-73-71—212 -4 Matthew Southgate, England 71-71-70—212 -4 John Axelsen, Denmark 75-66-72—213 -3 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 73-68-72—213 -3 Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-70-72—213 -3 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 70-72-71—213 -3 Daniel Brown, England 71-70-73—214 -2 Chase Hanna, United States 74-69-71—214 -2 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 71-72-71—214 -2 Dylan Mostert, South Africa 70-65-79—214 -2 JJ Senekal, South Africa 70-70-74—214 -2 Marcel Siem, Germany 71-72-71—214 -2 Martin Simonsen, Denmark 72-70-72—214 -2 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-69-76—214 -2 Sami Valimaki, Finland 74-69-71—214 -2 Merrick Bremner, South Africa 78-65-72—215 -1 CJ Du Plessis, South Africa 72-70-73—215 -1 Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-70-74—216 E Neil Schietekat, South Africa 70-72-74—216 E Dan Bradbury, England 74-68-75—217 +1 Adam Breen, South Africa 71-72-74—217 +1 Kyle De Beer, South Africa 72-70-75—217 +1 Jbe Kruger, South Africa 71-72-74—217 +1 Jovan Rebula, South Africa 70-72-75—217 +1 Nick Bachem, Germany 72-71-75—218 +2 Tobias Eden, Sweden 68-74-76—218 +2 Luke Jerling, South Africa 70-72-76—218 +2 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-72-76—219 +3 Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 70-72-77—219 +3 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 67-72-80—219 +3 Combrinck Smit, South Africa 72-71-76—219 +3 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 69-72-78—219 +3 Justin Walters, South Africa 72-70-79—221 +5

Missed Cut

Tristen Strydom, South Africa 73-73—146 +2

