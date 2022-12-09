Alcorn State takes on Southern Illinois on 3-game skid

Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 1-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn…

Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 1-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 2-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois is fourth in the MVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Ebube averaging 5.0.

The Braves have gone 2-5 away from home. Alcorn State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 34.9% for Southern Illinois.

Dekedran Thorn is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 7.6 points. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.4 points for Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

