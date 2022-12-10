Alcorn State plays Southern Illinois, looks to break road skid

Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 1-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 1-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -15; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Braves visit Southern Illinois.

The Salukis have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is eighth in the MVC shooting 32.9% from deep, led by Foster Wonders shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Braves are 2-5 on the road. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 34.9% for Southern Illinois.

Byron Joshua is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.4 points for Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

