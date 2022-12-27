BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Albany (NY) visits No.…

Albany (NY) visits No. 13 Virginia following Vander Plas’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

December 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-9) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Virginia plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Ben Vander Plas scored 20 points in Virginia’s 66-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 in home games. Virginia scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Great Danes are 2-7 in road games. Albany (NY) is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is shooting 38.3% and averaging 11.5 points for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 9.8 points for Virginia.

Malik Edmead is averaging 6.6 points for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up