Albany (NY) visits No. 13 Virginia following Vander Plas’ 20-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-9) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Virginia plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Ben Vander Plas scored 20 points in Virginia’s 66-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 in home games. Virginia scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Great Danes are 2-7 in road games. Albany (NY) is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is shooting 38.3% and averaging 11.5 points for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 9.8 points for Virginia.

Malik Edmead is averaging 6.6 points for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

