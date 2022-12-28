Albany (NY) hosts Vander Plas and No. 13 Virginia

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-9) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-9) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -27.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Virginia hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Ben Vander Plas scored 20 points in Virginia’s 66-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-1 at home. Virginia ranks third in the ACC shooting 36.5% from deep, led by Chase Coleman shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Great Danes have gone 2-7 away from home. Albany (NY) is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is shooting 38.3% and averaging 11.5 points for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Virginia.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Beagle is shooting 50.4% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

