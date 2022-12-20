Alabama State visits Memphis following Davis’ 23-point game

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama…

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis’ 83-79 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 0-10 on the road. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 9.9 assists per game led by Ashton McClelland averaging .

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

McClelland is scoring points per game and averaging 0.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 60.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

