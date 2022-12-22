Alabama A&M faces Vanderbilt, aims to end road skid

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -19.5; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -19.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hits the road against Vanderbilt looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Commodores have gone 3-3 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Myles Stute leads the Commodores with 5.3 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stute averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds for Alabama A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

