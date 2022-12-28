Alabama A&M faces Ohio State on 3-game skid

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-8) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-8) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M comes into the matchup against Ohio State as losers of three in a row.

The Buckeyes have gone 6-0 in home games. Ohio State ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 37.4 rebounds. Zed Key leads the Buckeyes with 8.0 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Alabama A&M has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Key is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

