Akron takes home win streak into matchup with Maine

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Akron Zips (6-4)

Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -13.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Maine looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Zips have gone 5-0 in home games. Akron is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Bears are 3-3 in road games. Maine ranks fourth in the America East with 15.0 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 12.2 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 56.2% for Akron.

Kellen Tynes is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 rebounds for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

