Home » Sports » Akron and Jackson State…

Akron and Jackson State square off for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Akron Zips (4-4)

Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -13.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier Castaneda and the Akron Zips host Trace Young and the Jackson State Tigers in non-conference action.

The Zips are 3-0 on their home court. Akron averages 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-7 on the road. Jackson State is seventh in the SWAC shooting 33.3% from deep. Romelle Mansel leads the Tigers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is shooting 37.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 7.8 points for Akron.

Young is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 12.9 points for Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up