Air Force takes home win streak into matchup with Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (5-5) at Air Force Falcons (7-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air…

Tarleton State Texans (5-5) at Air Force Falcons (7-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -3; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Falcons take on Tarleton State.

The Falcons are 7-2 on their home court. Air Force scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Texans are 0-4 on the road. Tarleton State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 6.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Freddy Hicks is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds for Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.